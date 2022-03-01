'Kacha Badam' Singer Sustains Injuries After Accident, Admitted to Hospital

Before his song went viral late last year, Badyakar sold peanuts in Dubrajpur.

After attaining fame, Badyakar was invited to perform at Someplace Else, a pub in Kolkata.

Badyakar was recently awarded Rs 3 lakh by Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his song. Before that, he was also felicitated by the West Bengal police for his music and has received shoutouts from various celebrities and countless social media users.



