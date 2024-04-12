K-Pop Singer Park Bo Ram Dies at 30; Police Investigation Underway

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@ramramram2)
Popular South Korean singer Park Bo Ram passed away on 11 April, her agency Xanadu Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday. She was 30.
According to the announcement, the singer-songwriter suffered a 'sudden death' in Korea and a police investigation is currently underway to probe into the cause of demise.
As per reports, Park Bo Ram was working on the release of her two new singles later this year. The singer is known for popular K-pop songs like 'Celepretty', 'Beautiful', and 'Reply 1988’, among many others.
Park Bo Ram made her debut in the K-pop music industry in 2014. In the same year, the singer also won the Artist of thr Year award at Goan Chart Music Awards.
Park Bo Ram has also collaborated with other K-pop artists like Lil Boi, Huh Gak, Eric Nam, Parc Jae Jung, and Park Kyung, among others. The singer's last song was 'I Miss You' which was released on 3 April. Park Bo Ram was set to complete her 10th anniversary in the industry this year, as per reports.
