Chhattisgarh Actor Suraj Meher Dies In Car Accident On His Engagement Day

Suraj Meher was known for his negative roles in Chhattisgarhi movies.
Published:

Chhattisgarh Actor Suraj Meher has passed away.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Chhattisgarh actor Suraj Meher lost his life after his car collided with a pickup truck in Raipur, as per a report by Free Press Journal. Suraj was returning from a film shoot late on Wednesday (10 April) night.

The report stated that the accident happened on the day of Suraj's engagement, which was supposed to take place in Odisha.

Suraj was 40 years old. Reports stated that he was returning from the shooting of his film Aakhri Faisla when the accident occurred. Another companion of Suraj's and the driver of the vehicle they were in were also seriously injured. After initial treatment, both have been referred to Bilaspur for further medical attention, the report added.

Suraj played a lot of negative characters in Chhattisgarhi films.

