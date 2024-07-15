Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Justin Trudeau Surprises Diljit Dosanjh On Stage At His Sold-Out Canada Concert

Justin Trudeau Surprises Diljit Dosanjh On Stage At His Sold-Out Canada Concert

"Diversity is Canada‘s strength," Diljit Dosanjh wrote on social media.

(Photo Courtesy: X/@justintrudeau)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to singer Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his sold-out concert at Rogers Centre, a Downtown Toronto in Ontario, Canada. PM Trudeau joined Diljit on stage during his live concert.

The actor-singer took to social media to share a glimpse of the special moment with his fans. In the video, Diljit can be seen greeted PM Trudeau with folded hands. Later, the duo also share a hug and pose for some pictures together.

Diljit captioned his post, "Diversity is Canada‘s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!"

Have a look at the video here:

PM Trudeau also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture with Diljit from the concert. He tweeted, "Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country -- one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn't just our strength. It's a super power."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Diljit was last seen in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. He also appeared in a small role in Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The actor's latest release Jatt and Juliet 3 with Neeru Bajwa has opened to mostly positive reviews from both the audience and the critics.

