Justin Bieber & Hailey Welcome First Child, Share Baby's Name

Justin and Hailey got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have welcomed their first child.</p></div>
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have welcomed their first child.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcomed their first child on Saturday, 24 August. The singer took to Instagram to share the news, along with a picture of the baby's feet. Justin captioned the post, "Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber."

In the comments section Hailey's best friend Kylie Jenner wrote, "I can't handle this little foot Jack Blues Bieber." Khloe Kardashian commented, "Jack blues! Congratulations! I love this tiny foot so so much." Actor Chris Pratt added, "Congrats guys! Love the name."

Justin and Hailey got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

