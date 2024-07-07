Anant-Radhika Wedding: Justin Bieber Posts Pics From Sangeet Ceremony

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Anant-Radhika Wedding: Justin Bieber Posts Pics From Sangeet Ceremony

On 7 July, Bieber delighted his followers with behind-the-scenes and inside glimpses of the event

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Canadian singer Justin Bieber shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from his recent visit to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's.&nbsp;</p></div>
Canadian singer Justin Bieber shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from his recent visit to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony. On 7 July, Bieber delighted his followers with behind-the-scenes and inside glimpses of the event, which took place on July 5, showcasing his performances and moments from the glamorous celebration.

He posted some casual snaps.

He was part of a glamorous celebration.

He posted pictures from the stage. 

