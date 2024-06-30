Junaid Khan Speaks About Whether He Is a 'Perfectionist' Like Dad Aamir

Aamir Khan's son Junaid made his film debut with Maharaj, which is streaming on Netflix. In a recent interview, Junaid spoke about how Aamir reacted after watching the film and whether he is a 'perfectionist' like his father.

Speaking about what Aamir thought about Maharaj Junaid told Puja Talwar, "No, I think he liked the film. But that is also…he likes everything. As an audience and when he watches something he wants to enjoy it, so he ends up liking it. Barring his own films where he’s not an audience.”