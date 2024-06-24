'I've Lots to Improve Upon': Junaid Khan On Receiving Praise For 'Maharaj'

Janaid Khan in a still from Maharaj.
(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)
Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj finally premiered on Netflix on 21 June after it received a clean chit from the Gujarat High Court. The period drama helmed by Sidharth P Malhotra, opened to great reviews with the audience praising Junaid's performance in his debut project.
Recently, the actor shared his thoughts on the appreciation that he has been receiving. Junaid told ANI, "I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess."
"I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess. Maharaj was made with a lot of love, respect, and passion, and I'm glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large," he added.
Talking about his future in the industry, Junaid further told the news agency, "I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work."
Produced by YRF Entertainment, Maharaj is based on the popular Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. In addition to Junaid, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari Wagh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined