Jr NTR Pays Tribute to Late Grandfather on His Birth Anniversary

Actor Jr NTR paid respect to his late grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), on his 101st birth anniversary on 28 May.
(Photo Courtesy:X)
Actor Jr NTR paid respect to his late grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), on his 101st birth anniversary on 28 May. The actor was photographed visiting the NTR Ghat for the memorial.
He was accompanied by his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. In the pictures that went viral, Jr NTR can be seen sitting on the floor and observing silence.
Other family members also joined them at the Ghat including NTR's son and actor, Nandamuri Balakrishna. In videos shared on social media, the actors are seen arriving at NTR Ghat to pay their tribute to the late actor-turned-politician.
NTR was an honourable figure, excelling as an actor, director, and politician. He was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. With an illustrious career spanning nearly 300 films, he earned three National Awards.
NTR passed away on 18 January 1996, at his home in Hyderabad.
Jr NTR is preparing for his upcoming film Devara, directed by Kortala Siva. The first part is set to release in October, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Additionally, he's filming War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined