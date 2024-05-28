Jr NTR Pays Tribute to Late Grandfather on His Birth Anniversary

Actor Jr NTR paid respect to his late grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), on his 101st birth anniversary on 28 May. The actor was photographed visiting the NTR Ghat for the memorial.

He was accompanied by his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. In the pictures that went viral, Jr NTR can be seen sitting on the floor and observing silence.