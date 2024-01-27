Pics: Jonas Brothers Land in Mumbai Ahead of Their First-Ever Gig in India

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas at the Mumbai airport.
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas – aka the Jonas Brothers – arrived in Mumbai this morning ahead of their performance at Lollapalooza 2024. This will be their first concert ever in India.
Several other big artists are also part of the Lollapalooza lineup including Sting, One Republic, Halsey, Eric Nam, Lauv, and Anoushka Shankar.
