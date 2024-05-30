Jon Bon Jovi Confirms Son Jake Bon Jovi's Wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Rock music icon Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed his son Jake Bon Jovi's wedding to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. In an interview with BBC, Jon revealed that the couple tied the knot in a small family wedding.

"They are great, they are absolutely fantastic. It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. It's true," Jon told BBC's The One Show on 28 May.