'Jodha Akbar' Actor Lokendra Singh Loses His Leg Due to High Diabetes

Lokendra Singh Rajawat in a still from Jodha Akbar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Jodha Akbar and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat's leg has been amputated. Due to high stress, his blood sugar shooting up beyond dangerous levels, a report by The Times of India stated.
Lokendra added that he should have taken care of his health. "I wish I had taken precautions when my diabetes began about 10 years back. We actors don't have fixed timings when it comes to shooting. Erratic meal times and work stress affect our health adversely. I have received financial aid through CINTAA, and others actors have also been calling me up and motivating me", the actor told the publication.
Apart from Jodha Akbar, Lokendra has also featured in films such as Jagga Jasoos and Malaal.
