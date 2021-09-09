Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Expecting First Child?

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
According to reports by international media, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child. A rep told People that Lawrence is pregnant. The Academy Award-winning actor got engaged to Maroney, an art dealer, in February 2019.
The couple got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island. They had hosted a wedding reception, which included celebrity friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone among others.
While speaking on a podcast, NAKED With Catt Sadler, in 2019, Lawrence had said, "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he's my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney."
On the work front, Lawrence is gearing up for the release of Don't Look Up, a dark comedy which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep among others.
Published: undefined