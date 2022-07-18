Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Tie the Knot in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have tied the knot in Las Vegas in a ‘small ceremony’. Lopez and Affleck had earlier been engaged in 2002 but had parted ways. They then got engaged again in April 2022.
JLo’s hair stylist and friend Chris Appletown shared a glimpse of the singer’s bridal ensemble with the caption, “last minute feelings before the wedding…” Talking about the dress, Lopez says in the video, “I've been saving it, saving it, saving it and now I'm finally wearing it...on my wedding day.”
In a separate post, Appleton congratulated the couple, "Wedding glam. Out of all the events and crazy glams we have had, this definitely was the most special. Congratulations Jen and Ben!"
The couple got a marriage license in Nevada and got married on Saturday (16 July), PEOPLE reported. In her newsletter, Lopez wrote, "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot.
"Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” it read.
Jennifer Lopez also posted a picture of herself on 18 July with a ring on her finger. She captioned the post, “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets.” It could be a reference to the lyrics, "Sadie, sadie, married lady," from Funny Girl.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)