Jaya Bachchan Never Addresses Amitabh Bachchan as 'Tum'; Calls It 'Bad Manners'

Jaya said, “Ek cheez jo mujhe bahut buri lagti hai, jo log tu, tum karke baat karte hai. Chahe kisi se bhi ho. [One thing that really upsets me is when people use 'tu' or 'tum' while talking. No matter who it is.] ” Then she asked Navya, “Aapne kabhi mujhe nana [Amitabh Bachchan] se tum karke baat karte hue suna hai? [Have you ever heard me calling nana [Amitabh Bachchan] 'tum [you]'?]”.

She went on to add, "Mujhe lagta hai yeh sab cheezo ke liye consciously effort karna chahiye, jo aapke generation ke log nahi karte. Aap se tum, tum se tu, tu ke baad finished. Toh relationship bhi aisa hi hota hai na? Jab tak aap kisi ki izaat ni karenge, pyaar nahi rahega. (I think you guys need to make a conscious effort for these things, which your generation doesn't do. From 'aap' to 'tum', 'tum' to 'tu', and then it's done. Isn't that how relationships work too? If you don't respect someone, love won't last.) "

Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda agreed saying, “Respect is very important.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

