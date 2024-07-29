Javed Akhtar Says His X Account Is 'Hacked'; Clarifies About Post On Olympics

advertisement
Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar issued a statement on X, clarifying that his account was hacked, after a "totally harmless" message regarding the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024 was sent from his handle.
The 79-year-old, who actively uses the platform, tweeted on 28 July, "My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X (sic)."
Have a look:
Javed has not yet disclosed many details about the alleged breach of privacy or when he found out about his account being hacked.
The veteran artiste has over 4.6 million followers on the social media platform.
