'The Love Between us Carries on': Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Yrs

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet part ways.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have split up after 16 years. The Aquaman star's Instagram page shared the news via a joint statement.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding (tilde) and our family is of no exception,” the post said, adding that they were announcing the separation so “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail", the post added.
Jason and Lisa started dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2017. They have a son and daughter together. Bonet, who rose to fame with The Cosby Show and its spinoff, A Different World, was previously married to singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz.
