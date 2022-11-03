'It’s a Privilege To Be Compared to the Greatest Actor, My Mom': Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, a survival thriller titled Mili, is all set to hit theatres on Friday, 4 November. Mili is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen, which is also directed by Mathukutty Xavier.

Speaking about choosing challenging scripts Janhvi told The Quint, "I think after Gunjan Saxena, and even after Ghost Stories, the kind of roles that were being offered to me were complex, but also the characters were very vulnerable. I think I also gravitate towards characters that are challenging and through which I can push myself".