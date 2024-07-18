Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised In Mumbai Due to Food Poisoning

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been hospitalised with severe food poisoning. She was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday, as per a news report by NDTV.

In continuation of the report, Janhvi had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday. Feeling unwell on Wednesday, she stayed home and rescheduled her appointments. Her condition worsened on Thursday, leading to her hospitalisation. She is expected to be discharged later this week.

The news was confirmed by her father and producer Boney Kapoor in an interview to NDTV.