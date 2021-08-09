Veteran Hollywood Star Jane Withers Dies at 95

Withers proved less of a draw as a teenager, and her career dwindled. As an adult she appeared in a few films and on television.

Eventually, Withers stepped back in the game as she portrayed 'Josephine the Plumber' for Comet Cleanser in TV commercials that aired during the 1960s and '70s, for about 12 years.

The main advantage, she said, was that unlike the Broadway offers she was getting, the job didn't interfere with her home life in Hollywood. Withers' film appearances as an adult were sporadic, partly because of three marriages and five children. Her most notable credits were Giant (1956) and Captain Newman, M.D.(1963).

She explained in 1974: "Fortunately, my dad had a great love of California land. He kind of dibble-dabbled in real estate in a marvellous way."