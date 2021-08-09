Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam Dies Aged 63, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashoke Pandit Condole

“I got to know that he’s no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during shooting of his last film,” ANI quoted him saying.

Yashpal Sharma also told PTI that Shyam’s brothers Anurag and Kanchan were present when he breathed his last.

"The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago. I was at the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. His body is still there in the hospital. It'll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day," he said.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to condole Shyam’s passing and wrote, “Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! Jo Jiya accha jiya mere dost !! Prabhu tumhari aatma ko shaanti de !!! (I’ll miss you and our days in Delhi and Mumbai. You lived a good life. I hope you rest in peace)”