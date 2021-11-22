'Don't Sing For Murderers': Khashoggi's Fiancee Asks Bieber to Cancel Saudi Show

Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee has requested singer Justin Bieber to cancel his 5 December performance at Saudi Arabia's Jeddhah, urging him not to perform for the slain journalist's 'murderers'.

Hatice Cengiz wrote an open letter to Bieber that was published in The Washington Post on Saturday. She urged Bieber to cancel his performance and "send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics."