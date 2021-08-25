Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati Summoned by ED in Connection to Drugs Case: Reports

Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh among Tollywood actors summoned by ED.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly summoned actors Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati , and others in connection to four-year-old money laundering and drugs trafficking case, as reported by Times of India. The case was registered by the Telengana Excise and Prohibition Department.
Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh was also summoned on 31 August. Rakul has been asked to appear on 6 September and Daggubati has been summoned two days after that. Ravi Teja has been summoned on 9 September. Among the others arrested are Navdeep Mumaith Khan, Tarun, Tanish Nandu, and Charmee Kaur.
The publication also quoted an ED official saying, “Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers around eight persons were charge sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers.”
The official added, “We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation.”
The Prohibition and Excise department’s Special Investigations Team (SIT) had reportedly collected hair and nail samples of several people, including Tollywood celebrities but didn’t reveal their findings.
NDTV reported that Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, and Puri Jagannadh have not been named as ‘accused’. The publication quoted on senior official saying that it’s ‘premature’ to say whether they’re involved.
