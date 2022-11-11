Jacqueline Fernandez's Pre-Arrest Bail Extended in Extortion Case: Report

The interim bail granted to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been extended by Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday, 11 November, according to a report by ANI.

In continuation to the report, the pre-arrest bail has now been extended till Tuesday, 15 November. The order on regular bail will also be pronounced on the same day.

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) had filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekhar for the alleged extortion of approximately Rs 200 crore from the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh. Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police for the same. In the supplementary chargesheet filed in August, the ED reportedly mentioned gifts that actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had received from him.