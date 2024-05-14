Jackie Shroff Moves Delhi HC Against The Unauthorised Use of The Word 'Bhidu'

In continuation of the report, Jackie Shroff's case is set for a hearing on 15 May with the court possibly issuing an interim order after tomorrow's proceedings. Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Shroff, informed the court that his images have been used in offensive memes, and his voice has been misappropriated for similar purposes in some cases.

In his plea before the High Court, the veteran actor reportedly seeks protection for his names Jackie Shroff, Jackie, Jaggu Dada, and Bhidu, stating that his attributes cannot be used without his authorisation on any platform.

Anil Kapoor had previously made a similar plea over the use of the word 'Jhakaas' and other aspects of his personality that were being misused. The actor won the case.