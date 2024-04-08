Anil Kapoor to Join YRF Spy Universe As RAW Chief In Alia Bhatt-Starrer Film

"However, we don't rule out the possibility of a cameo in War 2 as well. It's a long-term deal that he has signed with YRF and watch out for his appearance in almost all spy films of the universe," the source furth told Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, reports suggested that actor Bobby Deol has also joined the spy drama and will be seen in the role of an antagonist. The film will be directed by Shiv Ravail, and is expected to go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil has three other film sin the pipeline, including Animal Park, Housefull 5, and Subedaar.