'It Was Meant to Be': Vicky Kaushal On His First Meeting With Wife Katrina Kaif

Talking about how his meetings with Kaif blossomed into romance, Kaushal further told Shamani, "First few times, nothing was planned ki hum milne ka plan kar rahe hain ya hum baat kar rahe hain (Initially we didn't plan that we are going to meet and talk to each other). The first time we ever spoke to each other was a part of an interview while the cameras were rolling. Of course, we had each other's number and we would randomly bump into each other. Aisa kuch nahin tha (Nothing was planned)."

"I think, some things are just meant to happen. Sometimes you realise that it is happening against all odds and that's how it happened. After a point we stopped questioning and analysing it, and became committed to it," he added.

Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 9 December 2021 at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple only invited their close friends and family to the wedding as it took place during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky's Bad Newz will hit the big screens on 19 July. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.