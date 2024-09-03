'It Bothers Me When The Industry Pits Women Against Each Other': Ananya Panday

"Even when it came to the trailer of 'Call Me Bae,' Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan were among the first to message me. They didn't just message me privately; they cheered me on loudly, which is important. I think that's something we emphasize in the show as well: friendship and the 'behen-code' are very important," she added.

Ananya also went on to talk about how there are more opportunities from women in the industry, "Earlier women were fighting for only that much space. But there are so many more opportunities now, there is more space. So many more women are also involved behind the camera too so it does not feel like women are fighting for that one spot."

On the other end, Ananya got cadid about her need for validation in her life stating that her need for validation now comes from the kind of work she does. Also adding, "Earlier at a point in my life, when I had started out the way I had looked might have given me validation."

