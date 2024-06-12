'Ishq Vishq Rebound' Actor Jibraan On Playing Shah Rukh & Kajol's Son In 'K3G'

The trailer launch of Ishq Vishq Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Khan, and Naila Grewal took place in Mumbai on 11 June. During the event, the stars were asked a number of questions where they interacted with their fans.

Jibraan Khan was asked about his role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, where he played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son.

Jibraan answered the source from Indian Express and said, "It’s been an honour and privilege to have played their child at such a young age. The amount of love which I got all these years is unconditional. Even today people give me that love. I just hope it continues with Ishq Vishk Rebound and Insha Allah whatever else happens in life. There is no pressure, but too much love."