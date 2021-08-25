Shenaz Treasury Reveals She Didn't Hit It Off With Ishq Vishk Co-Star Amrita Rao

Shenaz Treasury made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk starring Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor.
Actor and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury is known for several films like Delhi Belly, Luv Ka The End, and The Big Sick. She also featured as a VJ on MTV's Most Wanted. She made her Bollywood debut with the Amrita Rao and Vishal Malhotra-starrer Ishq Vishk, which also marked Shahid Kapoor’s debut. In a recent interview, Shenaz revealed that while she shared a good equation with Shahid, she never really ‘hit it off’ with Amrita.
Talking about her rapport with her Ishq Vishq co-stars, Shenaz Treasury said, “We (Shahid and Shenaz) were good friends at that time. Although now we’re not really in touch. He used to tell me that I got to be something more than a VJ. I guess I wasn’t that serious about it. I had this regular job at MTV which I really enjoyed and I didn’t want to leave that for Bollywood.”
"I had been on camera, he hadn’t. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along. Amrita and I didn’t really hit it off. That’s the truth," she further said.
She also recalled how she got the part in Ishq Vishk. Shenaz recounted that she returned to India from New York (where she was studying acting) after 9/11. She recalls that Ishq Vishk's director Ken Ghosh approached her with an offer to audition for the role at a nightclub.
"I never thought about doing Bollywood, but I thought something is better than nothing. I remember Shahid being there. We acted a few scenes together and by the end of the evening, Ken said I was in the movie," she revealed.
