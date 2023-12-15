Is Preity Zinta's Real Name Pritam Singh? Actor Clarifies; Pins It On Bobby Deol

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
To dispel confusion surrounding her real name, actor Preity Zinta took to social media on 14 December to clarify that she didn't change her name from 'Pritam Singh' to 'Preity Zinta.'
The actor revealed that the former was, in fact, a playful nickname coined by co-star Bobby Deol for her during the shooting of their 1998 film Soldier.
Clearing all the misconceptions, Preity shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @iambobbydeol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke (pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him) The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao (Save me) So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity. Hope this clarifies everything once and for all.
Bobby was quick to react to Preity's post. The Animal actor cheekily wrote, "Preetam singh I gave you this name It suits you but sorry didn’t realise it would confuse people I love you my Preetam singh."
Soldier marked the on-screen acting debut of Preity. The film was a massive hit at the box office and was the second-highest grossing film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
