'Not Ready to Move on': Babil Remembers Irrfan on His Death Anniversary

Irrfan Khan with family
(Photo: Instagram)
Babil Khan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on Irrfan Khan’s second death anniversary. The late actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and was under treatment for about 2 years.
Babil shared a picture of Irrfan and wrote, “Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic,”
He also went on to add, “You and I, singular and cosmic. Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence. A creation of yours, Babil. (Originally written for Hindustan Times)”
Babil has also followed in his father’s footsteps and is working on his first film, Qala. The film also features Tripti Dimri and will mark his Bollywood debut.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)