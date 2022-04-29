'Not Ready to Move on': Babil Remembers Irrfan on His Death Anniversary

Babil shared a picture of Irrfan and wrote, “Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic,”

He also went on to add, “You and I, singular and cosmic. Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence. A creation of yours, Babil. (Originally written for Hindustan Times)”