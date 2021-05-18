Ira Khan Reacts to Being Called 'Aamir Khan's Son'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is quite active on social media. Recently, the 24-year-old hosted an interactive session with her InstaFam, saying, "I'm not sure what to do with myself. You?" One of her responses has been trending on social media.
When a user addressed her as 'Aamir Khan's son', Ira replied, "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?"
Ira often posts videos speaking about mental health. On World Mental Health Day last year, Ira revealed she's been battling depression for over four years. Earlier this year, Ira Khan opened up about struggling with mental health during the wedding festivities of her cousin in Alibaug.
Published: undefined