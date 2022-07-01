Sushmita Sen Recalls Mahesh Bhatt Told Her She ‘Can’t Act To Save Her Life’

Sushmita Sen with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @BombayBasanti)
Sushmita Sen, who made her Hindi film debut with Mahesh Bhatt's film Dastak recalled her experience of working with the filmmaker and also revealed that he had said that she "can't act to save her life".
During her appearance on Tweak India's 'The Icons', in conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Sen said, "I was in LA when I came down to India to visit my family when I got a call from Mahesh Bhatt's office. I was like, 'Director Mahesh Bhatt?' because nobody ever called me for anything. He called and said let's just meet for a cup of coffee. He met and said 'what I want is I want you to play Sushmita Sen in a movie'."
She then talked about a scene that she couldn't get right.
The actor recalled that she went to Mahesh Bhatt and said, "I told you I can't act. Why did you call me for this? I don't know how to act."
The filmmaker said in response, "Kya leke aaye ho (what have you brought)? Playing Miss Universe like this on camera? She can't act to save her life."
Sen further told Twinkle Khanna that she then got mad and started walking off the set. She told Mahesh Bhatt, "'No, you don't talk to me like that."
"I was walking away and he said, 'That's anger! Go back and give it.' And I did'," Sen added.
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who has acted in films like Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and No Problem, made her acting comeback with the Emmy-nominated series Aarya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)