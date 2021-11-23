International Emmys: No Wins For India, But Vir Das Has This to Say

Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pratiksha Rao and Nathalie Laurent-Marke on the red carpet at the International Emmys 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)
India failed to win any awards at this year's International Emmys. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Serious Men, lost out to Scottish actor David Tennant, who won for Des. There was also no win for Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya and Vir Das' comedy special, which were nominated for Best Drama and Best Comedy respectively. While Tehran won the former, Call My Agent! bagged the Best Comedy trophy.
Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, India, Netflix and Nathalie Laurent-Marke, Director, Stand Up Comedy, EMEA, Netflix at the International Emmys.
Vir Das took to Twitter to congratulate Call My Agent! and share a photo of the nominee certificate that he received.
"I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys", the stand-up comedian wrote.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram to write, "#SeriousMen was a dream project for many reasons and one of them was working with the great director Sudhir Mishra. It’s an honour to be nominated for the prestigious Emmys. I still cannot forget my last experience here. I’m overjoyed as this is my second time at the Emmys and that too with a Netflix title".
