Inside pics of Ananya, Sara & Ranveer from Radhika-Anant's pre-wedding bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a second pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. This time, the grand celebration began on a cruise sailing away from Italy on 29 May and ended on 1 June in the south of France.
According to reports, several Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Salman Khan among others joined the pre-wedding event.
Recently, pictures of Sara, Ananya and Ranveer from the event surfaced on social media.
In a viral picture, the Dil Dadhakne Do actor could be seen dressed in all black, with the ocean in the background. Ranveer could be seen posing with a friend in the selfie that was reportedly taken on the cruise for Radhika-Anant's pre-wedding.
Have a look:
In another picture, Sara could be seen enjoying some ice cream sundae with her friends, dressed in a blue beach wear attire. Reportedly, the picture was taken in Cannes, France.
Have a look:
A picture of Ananya also surfaced on social media, earlier this week. In the photo, which was reportedly taken in Italy, Ananya could be seen dressed in a sleeveless black dress.
Have a look:
According to reports, Anant and Radhika will tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai. As per their wedding invitation, the grand wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.
