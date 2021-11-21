Youth Congress Files Complaint Against Kangana Alleging 'Seditious' Remarks

The Indian Youth Congress filed a case against Kangana Ranaut.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has filed a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly “seditious” remarks. The complaint has been filed by IYC National Secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and the legal cell’s coordinator Ambuj Dixit at the Parliament Street police station.
The complaint stated, “Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible, and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the Republic of India.”
A police official said, “The complaint has been filed seeking registration of an FIR against the actress under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).”
DCP Deepak Yadav said that they’ve received a complaint and are investigating the matter.
After India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to repeal the three farm laws which led to the farmer protests in the country, Kangana took to social media and called the decision ‘shameful and unfair’.
Kangana added that even India is a ‘jihadi nation’ if ‘people on the streets make laws'. The complaint filed by the IYC also mentioned these statements.
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also criticised Kangana over allegedly derogatory statements about Sikhs. He demanded strict action against her for the ‘hateful content on Instagram’.
In separate stories, Kangana Ranaut claimed that Indira Gandhi ‘crushed Khalistani terrorists like mosquitoes'. Kangana has been vocal about her support for the farm laws and even had a social media feud with Diljit Dosanjh who supported the farmers protests.
Sirsa also tweeted that he has filed a case against Kangana for her “disrespectful, contemptuous and insulting post on Instagram.” Sirsa wrote, “Filed a Police Complaint against #KanganaRanaut for her disrespectful, contemptuous & insulting post on Instagram for calling whole Sikh Community as Khalistani terrorists & by saying that PM Indira Gandhi had crushed them as mosquitoes.”
In a statement, the Gurudwara Committee (DSGMC) alleged, “She (Kangana) further dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani Terrorists, and recalling the massacre and genocide that happened during 1984 and earlier, as planned and calculated move on part of (late former prime minister) Indira Gandhi.”
Kangana Ranaut was recently embroiled in controversy after she compared India’s freedom movement to ‘bheek’ (alms) during a media event and further said that India got ‘true freedom’ in 2014, the same year Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister.
