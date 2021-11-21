Youth Congress Files Complaint Against Kangana Alleging 'Seditious' Remarks

The complaint stated, “Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible, and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the Republic of India.”

A police official said, “The complaint has been filed seeking registration of an FIR against the actress under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).”

DCP Deepak Yadav said that they’ve received a complaint and are investigating the matter.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to PM Modi's Decision to Withdraw Farm Laws

After India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to repeal the three farm laws which led to the farmer protests in the country, Kangana took to social media and called the decision ‘shameful and unfair’.

Kangana added that even India is a ‘jihadi nation’ if ‘people on the streets make laws'. The complaint filed by the IYC also mentioned these statements.