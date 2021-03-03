Income Tax Raids at Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap's Properties: Report

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.| (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Income Tax department is conducting raids at actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's properties, as per a report by ANI. The property of a talent hunt company, KWAN, is also being raided, reported NDTV. KWAN's CEO was summoned in a probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
A News18 report suggests that the properties of filmmaker Vikas Bahl are also being searched. The searches are reportedly being conducted in Mumbai and various other locations. As per the report, the searches are related to Phantom Films.
Reports suggest that the raids are being conducted in a case of tax evasion by Taapsee, Anurag and Vikas.
In January this year, Madhu Mantena bought the shares of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikram Motwane and Vikas Bahl in Phantom Films. That marked the official exit of Kashyap, Motwane and Bahl from the company. The production and distribution company was founded in 2011by Mantena, Kashyap, Motwane and Bahl. In 2015 Reliance Entertainment picked up a 50% stake in the company.
In October 2018, the team decided not to work together after allegations of sexual assault against Bahl came out in the open. The filmmaker was later cleared of all charges by an internal complaints committee of Reliance Entertainment.
After the official exit of Kashyap, Motwane and Bahl, Phantom Films will now be a JV (join venture) between Mantena’s new company Mad Man Ventures and Reliance Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have resumed shoot for Dobaara, their second collaboration after Manmarziyaan.
Published: 03 Mar 2021,12:56 PM IST