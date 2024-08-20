In Pics: Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Taimur

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Taimur

Sara Ali Khan has shared adorable pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brothers.

Sara Ali Khan has shared adorable pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brothers. The photos show her at her dad Saif Ali Khan and stepmom Kareena Kapoor's home in Bandra. She tied a rakhi to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her half-brother Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh).

The photos show her at her dad Saif Ali Khan and stepmom Kareena Kapoor's home in Bandra.

Sara Ali Khan with Jeh.

Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim. 

