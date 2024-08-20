In Pics: Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Taimur

advertisement
Sara Ali Khan has shared adorable pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brothers. The photos show her at her dad Saif Ali Khan and stepmom Kareena Kapoor's home in Bandra. She tied a rakhi to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her half-brother Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh).
Sara Ali Khan has shared adorable pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brothers.
The photos show her at her dad Saif Ali Khan and stepmom Kareena Kapoor's home in Bandra.
Sara Ali Khan with Jeh.
Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)