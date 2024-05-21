Imran Khan speaks about why Aamir Khan doesn't attend award shows.

Aamir has been quite vocal about how award shows hold no value to him. In the episode, Imran spoke about how these award shows have introduced new categories, adding that awards are given on the availability of the actor and not on the basis of their talent.

“Right after my first film came out, we went through that phase. They don’t address it directly, they will ask, ‘Are you free on such and such date?’ Then if you say maybe, they will follow, ‘Achcha agar aap aa rahe hai toh…’ They don’t want to come out and directly talk about that thing. So, there were a bunch of these things which I felt were weird,” the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor said.