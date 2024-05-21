Imran Khan speaks about why Aamir Khan doesn't attend award shows.
(Photo: Instagram)
Aamir khan has been known for staying away from Bollywood award shows and hasn't made an appearance on any show since the 90s. Aamir's nephew Imran Khan has also been known to stay away from the public eye.
Imran recently appeared as a guest on an episode of Chill Sesh by Sapan Verma. Sapan was joined by comedians Raunaq Rajani and Prashasti Singh. Raunaq asked Imran the reason his family isn't present at award shows. The actor responded by saying that he grew up in a family who value art above anything. He added that they dedicate themselves to the craft instead of focusing on the glitz and glamour of the film industry.
Aamir has been quite vocal about how award shows hold no value to him. In the episode, Imran spoke about how these award shows have introduced new categories, adding that awards are given on the availability of the actor and not on the basis of their talent.
“Right after my first film came out, we went through that phase. They don’t address it directly, they will ask, ‘Are you free on such and such date?’ Then if you say maybe, they will follow, ‘Achcha agar aap aa rahe hai toh…’ They don’t want to come out and directly talk about that thing. So, there were a bunch of these things which I felt were weird,” the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor said.
Imran became very popular after his debut Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, also winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)