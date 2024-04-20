Imran Khan Speaks About Failure of 'Katti Batti' & Leaving Bollywood

Imran told Anupama Chopra that he feels the constant obsession with money proves to be an obstacle in the artistic aspects of filmmaking.

Imran added that while his film career provided him a security, the failure of Katti Batti and other factors led him to take a break from acting. "I never said, ‘Okay, on this day, I’m done, I quit.’ It was kind of a process of a week becoming a month, a month becoming three and becoming a year, and a year becoming two where I said, ‘Okay, I won’t do this because my heart’s not in it," the actor told Film Companion.

He elaborated, "Effectively I spent my 20s, working and building and setting up a career. In my 30s, that ended up not being the thing that I felt like focusing on. Life took me in another direction. These past 10 years I have spent kind of grappling with the larger questions of who am I, what do I want to do, what do I want to be. A series of life circumstances led me to a place where I was not getting the fulfilment.”