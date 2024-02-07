Imran Khan Reveals Why He Took a 9-Year Break From Acting

In an interview with Vogue, the Delhi Belly star shared that he wanted to be a 'better version' of himself for his daughter and also opened up about his 'low phase' when he no longer wanted to be an actor. "I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn’t have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it. I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter," Imran said.

Vogue reported on the many changes in Imran's life since his departure from films. The actor moved out of his lavish Pali Hill bungalow and sold his Ferrari for a simple life. Imran currently lives in an apartment in Bandra.

Imran also spoke his last film, Katti Batti (2015), alongside Kangana Ranaut, which didn't perform well at the box office. He told Vogue, "When Katti Batti flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backwards. What had been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes had they been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful.”

Imran is known for his roles in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, among many others.