'I’m Very Quick To Say That My Twins Were Conceived Via IVF': Isha Ambani

Isha during her interview with Vogue, shared: “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?”

“Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted,” she added.

She also said, "If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children?...It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier."

She also spoke about motherhood, “A mother has to take on a disproportionate amount of labour because there are a few things, like breastfeeding, that only she can do. But there’s a bunch of other stuff that both husband and wife can and must do when it comes to parenting.”

Isha is married to Anand Piramal and has twins, a daughter and a son, with him.