'An A-List Actor Asked Me to Meet Him Alone, I Refused': Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar speaks about casting couch experience.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Isha Koppikar has spoken about some unpleasant experiences that she had to face during her early years in the film industry. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Isha opened up about a time when an A-list actor asked her to meet him alone.
Isha told Siddharth in Hindi, "One actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else because there were rumours about him being involved with other female actors. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.’ But I refused and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry. I must have been around 22-23 years old at that time.”
She added, "I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me. They told me that in order to get work I have to be 'friendly' with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly' mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude.” Isha even said that she was touched inappropriately multiple times.
Isha made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan and went on to feature in films such as Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, Dil Ka Rishta, Don.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined