'I Won't Change a Thing About My Character In Animal': Tripti Dimri

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Actor Tripti Dimri recently featured in a pivotal role in the blockbuster film Animal. Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor the film has created a stir in the entertainment industry given both the criticism and love it has received from the audience. The Qala-actor took some time out to speak to The Quint about what attracted her to the role of Zoya and her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor.
Tripti got candid about her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor and what sets the Barfi-actor apart from the rest. She said:
She also went on to talk about her character Zoya and if she would change anything about the character.
