'I Will Overcome This Challenge': Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
Popular television actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Taking to Instagram on Friday, 28 June, the 36-year-old actor released an official statement to address her fans.
Hina also requested for privacy in this tough time and added that her treatment for the condition has already begun.
The actor wrote, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger (sic)."
"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina (sic)," she added.
Have a look at her post here:
Hina is known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The ator has also worked in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
She also appeared in OTT films like Hacked and Damaged 2.
Published: undefined