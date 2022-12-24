'I Vow To Never Be Hard On Myself Again': Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opens up about her postpartum journey.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt went on to talk about her postpartum journey on social media on 24 December. Alia, who delivered her first child Raha with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in November this year is back to doing yoga.
She wrote about her journey after delivery, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today."
"To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key.
Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go)," she added.
In the end, she wrote, "Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise"
Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, which was a mega success at the box office. Ranbir also stared in the film.
