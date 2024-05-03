‘I Needed Some Rest After 3 Films’: SRK On Shooting His Next Film Soon

He said, "I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga.

"Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon. (I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films. I told the whole team I’ll come to their matches. Fortunately, I don’t shoot my next till August or June, we plan in June. It makes me happy to be here)," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan had three releases last year namely Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.