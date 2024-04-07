'I Needed My Space': Kiran Rao Opens up on Her Divorce With Aamir Khan

Kiran told Brut, “Aamir and I lived together for about a year before we got married, and honestly, we did it more because of parents. At that time too, we knew that it's a great institution if you can function as an individual as well as a couple within that institution. I think the way you interpret marriage is important because it was for a particular purpose and this social sanction really matters to a lot of people. It matters to children.”

Speaking about the stifling nature of marriage, particularly for women, who are responsible for running the household, Kiran further added, “I think the thing that we don't talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle especially women… There's so much responsibility on the woman to run the house, to keep the family together… I took my sweet time so I didn't have any worry about it. The thing is, Aamir and I were very strong and continue to have a very strong relationship as two humans. We are very connected to each other; we deeply respect and love each other, so that hasn't changed, and so, therefore, I was not worried. I knew that I needed my space. I wanted to live independently, and I needed that to grow myself. I felt that it was for my own growth and Aamir acknowledged that as well and supported that… So I didn't fear a divorce.”

Kiran and Aamir welcomed their first son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy in 2011. They continue to co-parent him now.