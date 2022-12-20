'I Might Not Be As Good As Tiger': SRK On Convincing Aditya Chopra For 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on how he convinced Aditya Chopra to make Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan is finally making his comeback on the silver screen after a gap of four years with his upcoming film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
In his recent conversation with cricketer Robin Uthappa, Shah Rukh opened up about how he convinced Aditya to make Pathaan and cast him in the film as an action hero at 57.
Shah Rukh shared, "Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak, injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao (make an action film)’. So, they told me, ‘Sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge (You are saying this now, but you will get tired)’. I asked them to at least try. I told them, I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best.”
The Om Shanti Om actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office and received a lot of criticism.
Shah Rukh further told Robin, "I was actually taking a break for just one year. I thought, ‘thoda rukta hun, physically fit hota hun’ (I should take a break and get physically fit). Zero required a lot of hard work, and then it didn’t work as well and nobody liked it, I felt bad. But then I thought I will do something which people like, bohot karli apne dil ki (enough of what I want to do). But I also wanted to do something which was different for me,”
Pathaan will hit the big screens on 25 January 2023. Besides, Shah Rukh has two other films lined for the next year, including filmmaker Atlee's Jawan and filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)